BJP woos dominant castes in Karnataka in effort to retain power

From 2022 onwards, elections have been held in ten states, including Gujarat and Punjab. Of these, the Congress has won only one, Himachal Pradesh. In January this year, there were three state elections in the North-East, and the Congress lost all three. Given such a pathetic performance, after the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra and before the Lok Sabha election in 2024, the assembly election in Karnataka is very important for the Congress. If the Congress wins, it will vindicate Rahul...