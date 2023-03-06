 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Karnataka Elections 2023: After bowing out from electoral politics, will BS Yediyurappa have traction with voters?

Sandeep Shastri
Mar 06, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST

The Karnataka BJP will need an energetic campaign by BSY to ensure Lingayat consolidation in its favour. But there’s a bitter pill BJP has to swallow in the process: A “son-rise” that the central leadership has tried its best to avert

BS Yediyurappa. (File image)

At his eightieth birthday celebration at Shivamogga, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s stalwart from Karnataka, BS Yediyurappa formally announced his retirement from electoral politics in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had indicated his withdrawal from electoral politics soon after he stepped down as Chief Minister two years into his fourth stint as head of the state administration.
It may be useful to record that Yediyurappa was never able to complete a full term in office. He was twice CM for one week stints, besides having a three-year and two-year term in office.

BJP Needs Yediyurappa

What are the wider implications of the decision of the BJP veteran, especially as Karnataka has an election in the next few months? Having been the chief architect of the BJP's success in state politics since the 1990s, what impact is his decision likely to have?

It is patently clear from the multiple statements made by both Yediyurappa and senior BJP leaders that he will be a key campaigner for the party in the coming elections. When he relinquished office in 2021, he made it clear that he wished to invest time, energy and effort in ensuring that the BJP secures a clear majority in the 2023 polls (something that has eluded the party despite becoming the single largest party on three occasions).