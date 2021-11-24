MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Know how Passive Investing has the potential to create long-term wealth for new investors by joining an engaging webinar on November 25, 4:00 p.m
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Just how rich are farmers in Punjab?

The withdrawal of the farm laws must be seen as a tactical retreat and new methods must be found for reintroducing the reforms 

Manas Chakravarty
November 24, 2021 / 08:46 AM IST
Just how rich are farmers in Punjab?

Source: Reuters

Farmers in Punjab have been at the forefront of the agitation against the farm laws. Are they really the fat cats that sections of the media have portrayed them to be? Just how rich are they? A survey carried out by the government’s National Sample Survey Office in 2018-19 has all the details. For starters, although Punjab is predominantly rural, with 62.5 percent of the population living in the countryside, only 41.7 percent of Punjab’s rural households are agricultural, compared...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Global oil buyers get their act together

    Nov 23, 2021 / 05:35 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Lustre is off Paytm, Burger King’s growing appetite, HUL has its task cut out, the Recovery Tracker, the Bosch interview and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers