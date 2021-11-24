Just how rich are farmers in Punjab?

Source: Reuters

Farmers in Punjab have been at the forefront of the agitation against the farm laws. Are they really the fat cats that sections of the media have portrayed them to be? Just how rich are they? A survey carried out by the government’s National Sample Survey Office in 2018-19 has all the details. For starters, although Punjab is predominantly rural, with 62.5 percent of the population living in the countryside, only 41.7 percent of Punjab’s rural households are agricultural, compared...