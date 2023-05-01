 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

JP Morgan, First Republic Bank and the curse of the second best

Mohamed A El-Erian
May 01, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

The solution to regional bank’s crisis raises more questions and concerns about the US financial system

The inevitable assessments of First Republic’s failure are also likely to point to significant lapses in bank supervision and regulation. (Source: Bloomberg)

Lots will be written on the rise and fall of First Republic Bank. Its customer service was legendary in the banking system, as was its list of rich clients with ample deposits and a healthy appetite for issuing jumbo mortgages to highly creditworthy borrowers. Yet it went from being admired to being seized by regulators and sold to another bank.

What emerged on Monday morning was far from perfect, despite weeks of discussions and posturing. What we have are US government institutions caught up in the policy implications of a “second best” world  — that is, the repeated inability to come up with an optimal solution. What’s emerged will come with collateral damage and unintended consequences.

First Republic found itself in a similar situation to Silicon Valley Bank, which was shut down by regulators in March. Its failure to manage an interest rate mismatch on its balance sheet ultimately crippled it as deposits flew out the door in response to the earlier bank failures. Its vulnerability was amplified by the Federal Reserve’s initial mischaracterisation of inflation as transitory, the failure to take timely measures, and the inevitably highly concentrated set of hikes that followed.

The inevitable assessments of First Republic’s failure are also likely to point to significant lapses in bank supervision and regulation — the type of failures that were detailed last Friday in a  report by the Fed that, refreshingly and encouragingly, saw the central bank finally take ownership of a mistake and seek to learn from it. Unlike other major central banks, it had repeatedly failed to do so when it comes to monetary policy.