Joshimath crisis: Can we create similar livelihood opportunities after relocation?

Harsh Dobhal
Jan 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

Rehabilitation has all along been treated as a simple mechanical exercise. The bigger question in Joshimath’s case is whether we can rehabilitate a heritage, memories, trees, waterfalls and more importantly, jobs

All construction activity in and around Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli District has been halted in the wake of cracks appearing in buildings in the town. (Image: ANI/File)

These are desperate times for the residents of Joshimath, a small Nagarpalika town at an altitude of over 6,000 feet in Uttarakhand, with a population of about 25,000. There are images of inconsolable residents from the border town of Chamoli district, clinging on to their hearth and belongings, being forced to move out of their ancestral homes.

As the slushy water continues to flow, accelerating the subsidence in several parts of the town, the administration has evacuated more than 500 people. The water flow that started at the beginning of the month had caused cracks in several buildings and other structures.

Any assessment of the volume of the water underneath, the reasons why it gushed out, for how long is it likely to continue, and the amount of damage that it may cause, is yet to be ascertained as there is no definite scientific answer, at least not yet. A series of scientific studies will have to be undertaken to reach a definite conclusion as to what has led to the crisis in Joshimath.

While Joshimath is a revered town and a centre of pilgrimage for Hindus, it is also prone to natural disasters. The recent one that is etched in everyone’s memory is that of the catastrophic floods that swept part of the premises of Kedarnath temple and surrounding areas. The debris that flew downstream had caused unprecedented devastation.

Concerns Ignored

A number of reports by several expert committees, including the one by Mishra Committee in 1976, have highlighted the fragile landscape of the area – that Joshimath town was not founded on solid rock, rather it is sitting over a landslide that occurred in the distant past. Residents of the town have been trying to draw the attention of authorities for years.