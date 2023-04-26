 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Joe Biden Re-election Bid: The US President deserves more appreciation from Americans for his handling of economy

Matthew Winkler
Apr 26, 2023 / 10:39 AM IST

The economy during Biden's 27 months in the White House witnessed the greatest and fastest recovery of US GDP in modern times, an experience unmatched by any administration in at least half a century

The key for Joe Biden is finding a way to get voters to ignore perception and focus on reality. (Source: Bloomberg)

Now that President Joe Biden has announced he is seeking a second term in office, the most pressing question may be why? After all, every survey of public opinion finds the view of the US economy is somewhere between dismal and dire.

What else would you expect in an era when perception drives the prevailing media narrative, feeding what seems like a never-ending doom loop of negativity when it comes to the economy? For all the griping, though, it’s worth remembering George Orwell's timeless assertion that the hardest thing to see is right in front of one's nose.

Start with the fact that the economy during Biden's 27 months in the White House witnessed the greatest and fastest recovery of gross domestic product in modern times, an experience unmatched by any administration in at least half a century, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That the US has outperformed every major developed economy in recovering from a pandemic that claimed more than one million American lives should dispel any notion the 46th president inherited a situation that was anything remotely like his 12 post-World War II predecessors.

Growth in gross domestic product exceeding 3 percent is three times the average under Donald Trump, paving the way for record corporate earnings, the lowest corporate debt ratios, rising real incomes, surging homeowners' equity in real estate to go along with the lowest mortgage delinquency rate on record, and household checking accounts flush with some $5 trillion of cash. And, no, your 401K has not suffered under Biden; the benchmark S&P 500 Index is up 23 percent since the November 2020 election.