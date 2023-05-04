Jet Airways ex-CEO designate Sanjiv Kapoor writes: Five things airlines must do to survive in India

Lack of sufficient capital has perhaps been the number 1 reason for airline failures in India.

One of the conundrums in the Indian aviation world is why, despite being the third-largest and one of the fastest growing markets in the world, so many of its airlines keep failing.

A lot has been said and written about the usual culprits — high fuel prices, high taxes, low fares and sometimes destructive competition, high maintenance costs driven by a harsh operating environment, and struggling / weak competitors distorting the market, all of which are true. We also have certain regulatory requirements that increase costs for airlines, such as mostly highly loss-making mandatory flights by each airline to remote regions under Route Dispersal Guidelines or RDG (allowing route dispersal pooling between airlines, or replacing RDG completely with Regional Connectivity Scheme would be a good idea and a win-win for all), and airlines not being permitted to pool and share airport security staff or buy these services from each other in airports with low frequency of service.

Turbulent Environment

The fact is, Indian aviation has some of the highest costs and lowest yields (fare per km) in the world, making it a market that is not for the fainthearted. Even the best-run airlines struggle to make profits on a year-round basis, and during times when fuel prices are high. There has been an excessive — some would argue unhealthy — dependence on the sale-leaseback model to generate cash and prop-up balance-sheets, to a level not seen in other parts of the world. In an effort to grab scarce resources such as slots, parking bays, and pilots for long-term growth (India undeniably has huge long-term potential as only about 5 percent of Indians currently fly), there is sometimes destructive near-term aircraft addition, overcapacity, and competition, driving yields down further and generating even more losses.

However, despite all of this, we have seen that one airline, Indigo, has managed to scale up, run consistent and reliable operations, generate operating profits more often than not, and generate high returns for shareholders on a sustained basis. Some other airlines have managed to make significant improvements in performance and generate healthy profits at certain periods in time.

So, what can we learn from the one success to date and the turnaround or performance improvement cases, and from the many failures?

There is a long list of learnings and what-do-avoids that can fill a book. In this piece, I will stick to the Top 5 learnings basis my experience in the Indian airline industry which includes a near-bankrupt airline tottering on the edge (SpiceJet in 2014), a well-funded full-service start-up (Vistara, starting 2015), and an airline that has been trying to revive after shutting operations in 2019 (Jet Airways).

The Survival Must-Haves





Capital: Lack of sufficient capital has perhaps been the #1 reason for airline failures in India. There is often not sufficient start-up capital, and certainly not enough capital for loss funding in the early years. I always tell those looking to start (or turn around) an airline: Multiply any capital requirement estimates made by consultants and pitch-makers by at least 3x, and the time required for break-even also by 3x. Do not depend excessively on sale-leaseback revenues as a source of capital, as that comes at a cost and requires constant addition of aircraft and capacity, even when capacity discipline may be the requirement. Having promoters with sufficient capital also ensures the airline is under steady and consistent ownership, rather than one that is constantly changing hands in search of capital. Even when an airline is under one set of owners, constantly having to ask for incremental capital to fund losses or grow the business can lead to patience running out on the part of the promoters.





Scale: Airlines are a scale business. You need scale (fleet size, network reach and frequency) to negotiate the best contracts, to attract higher-yield passengers, and to generate sufficient revenue to absorb both fixed and variable costs and thereby generate a positive return. Incrementalism will not work. One must think big and bet big. Indigo announced themselves back around 2004 or 2005 with an order for 100 brand-new Airbus A320 aircraft. Many people thought they were crazy and did not take them seriously. But it is that order that gave them a running start that saw them pulling way ahead while others struggled or fell by the wayside. At the same time, the scale must be manageable and must consider the ability to deploy assets (aircraft) profitably. Again, Indigo did a great job with this, both at its inception when slots were not much of an issue, and again after the collapse of Kingfisher when Indigo swooped in quickly to acquire the assets that were freed up at a time they were starting to get scarce.





Clarity of mission: The business plan and blueprint for the airline needs to clearly identify the sources of competitive advantage, whether it be on the cost side, through differentiation, or both. Thereafter there must be a relentless focus on execution of the mission. In the case of Indigo, it was affordable, hassle-free, reliable, and on-time operations that customers were told to expect, with no frills and no waivers or favours, and that is what they delivered. Their branding and advertising has relentlessly promoted these same attributes since 2006, in the same font and with the same tonality. Any deviation from the mission or “bolt-on” additions to it must be basis airtight reasoning. Too many airlines globally have got off to good starts only to become overambitious over time, losing sight of their core mission and competence, and thereafter losing the plot. It should also be pointed out that there is a first-mover advantage, and beyond a point new entrants need to think about strategies and sources of advantage that are not simply a copy-paste of the market leader. One cannot easily beat the market leader at their own game unless the market leader itself loses focus and creates the opportunity.





Solid contracts: In cricket they say catches win matches. In airlines, quality of contracts can make or break them. We have seen two examples in Indian aviation where airlines have failed blaming engine suppliers (Kingfisher in 2012, and Go First this week). Indigo, which had engines from the same supplier in both cases, managed to avoid anything close to a similar fate. This is simply due to the superior contracts they had in place that protected them in scenarios that other airlines could not navigate due to inferior contracts. It is not only scale that delivers superior contracts through negotiation leverage, it is also the management’s experience and ability to take a longer-term perspective when negotiating contracts. For example, too often we find airlines enter engine or maintenance contracts with low “pay as you go” rates, only to get hammered when it comes to paying for the exclusions. It is like buying a low premium insurance policy that hits with a big bill at the time you actually need hospitalisation – penny-wise and pound-foolish. It is also important to have a mix of talent with both global contracting and local market experience, to ensure the best possible contracts in the Indian market context are being made.





A clear understanding of where to focus, and what moves the needle on the cost and revenue fronts: While indeed every rupee counts. over the years I have seen too many instances of airlines spending a lot of time on cost and revenue initiatives that really don’t make much of a difference (for example, counting the number of colour printouts daily and sending warning letters to staff who print in colour without permission – I am not making this up!), or on pursuing some types of ancillary revenues that hardly move the needle), taking time away from focusing on the cost and revenue drivers that really matter. In the pursuit of ancillary revenue through various tie-ups and fees including punitive change and cancel fees, we must not dilute our ability to win the core revenue, which is “bums on seats” – people buying our tickets. On the cost side, the major drivers are aircraft, maintenance, IT systems and services, sales and distribution, ground and ramp services, and employee payroll. We need to relentlessly focus on minimizing costs for the first five, and for payroll, focus much more on productivity. Fewer but fairly paid and more motivated people is better than an underpaid and overstaffed workforce. And, in bad times, whatever happens, pay your staff! This is what helped SpiceJet survive in 2014 when it was tottering on the edge, and what separates the best from the rest even today. At the end of the day, staff are not a cost centre, they are your revenue generators and are the ones who keep the airline going.

Finally, at the end of the day, quality of leadership matters. As my two leadership heroes, JRD Tata and Steve Jobs, so powerfully demonstrated, company culture flows down from the top. Leaders must leave their desks and visit the frontline regularly, without announcement, to see things for themselves first-hand, listen to staff and customers directly and closely, lead through values and principles rather than by rule-books, be willing to go into details and see things from the customer’s perspective, and not accept “chalta hai” attitudes and excuses — it is the small things that make a big difference.

Promoters must give professional management space to manage. Leaders must lead by example, which means they must also be willing to take tough and sometimes unpopular decisions, including relentlessly weeding out the underperformers, the dishonest, the sycophants, and the trouble-makers. Doing so sends a clear and strong message that it is performance, honesty, teamwork, and a positive attitude that counts, and this goes a long way in motivating and generating loyalty and sense of shared mission amongst the good performers. It is no surprise that globally Delta Airlines, the world’s most profitable airline, has often been rated as one of the best places to work in the US, as has Indigo, India’s best performing airline, been rated in India over the years. People need to look forward to coming to work each day, that is what results in innovation, transformations, and the delivery of excellence and superior company performance.

Sanjiv Kapoor is former CEO-designate, Jet Airways. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.