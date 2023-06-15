Jay Powell struggles to explain ‘hawkish pause’ to sceptical economists

Jun 15, 2023 / 10:59 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Fed Chair Jay Powell.

Colby Smith in Washington The Federal Reserve’s first reprieve in its aggressive 15- month-long campaign of interest rate rises on Wednesday had a sting in the tail. As widely expected, the US central bank held its benchmark rate steady after 10 consecutive interest rate increases. But it also signalled it would need to squeeze the world’s largest economy much more before the year is out in order to get a handle on stubbornly high inflation. Rather than raising rates just once more...