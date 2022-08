Mohamed El-Erian Over the years, the annual central bank confab at Jackson Hole has seen Federal Reserve chairs address immediate policy issues as well as longer-term and more academic ones, that involve the economic and institutional context for policymaking. Present circumstances called for Jay Powell, the current chair, to do both — that is, address the policy errors of the last 18 months, try to realign monetary policy expectations and establish a path for the resetting of the guiding policy framework....