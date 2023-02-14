 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Japan's pushing its big industry to invest in startups

Anjani Trivedi
Feb 14, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

Instead of throwing billions of dollars of public money at companies, the country is betting on tax concessions for industrial giants to spur startup investment and innovation

Metal processing at Kyowa Seiko in Takatsuki, Osaka Prefecture, Japan. Next Generation Technology Group, the Tokyo-based firm founded in 2018 by a group of bankers and consultants with little exposure to the factory floor, purchased Kyowa Seiko last month promising to keep all 30 employees. (Source: Bloomberg)

In the quest to lead global innovation, countries from the US to China are leaning on multibillion-dollar policies to bolster their industrial technologies, hoping the measures get them ahead in one way or another. Japan is taking a more deliberate path.

Instead of throwing large amounts of public money at companies outright, the country plans to encourage its industrial giants — long at the forefront of chips, cars, batteries and machines — to invest in startups and pique technological progress at home using not-so-glamorous tax reforms.

Focusing companies’ capital is a sharp move. Big spending doesn’t necessarily lead to immediate results as shown by the case of China, the world’s second-largest research and development spender. While Japan has used R&D tax credits for years, the latest corporate reforms are targeted: Firms can claim deductions for a quarter of the amount they purchase in a startup. They need to take a minimum 50 percent stake, and hold it for five years. Meanwhile, another incentive that helps push stock-trading profits into new ventures will boost reinvestment in businesses. All told, Japan wants fresh ideas and committed capital.

As part of this strategy, policymakers are putting in place programs to support new businesses focused on industrial technology from Sapporo and Hokkaido in the north to Fukuoka in the south. These include funds to help bridge the gap between research and commercialization and developing prototypes — typically key barriers for startups.