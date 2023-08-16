Japan's government can't afford to drive away civil service talent

In a 2020 survey, 88% of Japanese women polled said they had no interest in going into politics even if the opportunity arose.

For a group of Japanese politicians, what was meant to be a moment of frivolity in France has become a grievous faux pas.

At first blush, a photo in front of the Eiffel Tower hardly seems the stuff of political scandal. It was taken by a group of predominantly female politicians from the Women’s Affairs Division of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party. They had traveled to Paris ostensibly to study France’s attempts to boost the birth rate and its education policies. On social media and afternoon news shows, however, the snap was perfect fodder for silly season. Critics blasted the group for sharing an enjoyable moment while striking a whimsical Eiffel Tower pose; some asked how dare they even be traveling when the country is dealing with inflation and higher airline prices; others questioned the propriety of going abroad at all while heavy rains struck the country’s southernmost main island. The head of the group received a dressing-down from the party and issued an apology.





Voters are entitled to ask where their money is going, of course; the trip in question was paid for by the attendees themselves and party funds, which, in a roundabout way, can be traced back to taxes. But naysayers should be careful about the message they’re sending: Too much sobriety in public life can drive talent away.

The phrase “crab mentality” doesn’t exist in Japanese,but this might be a good time to import it: It describes the supposed behavior of the crustaceans placed in a bucket; even though those at the top can easily climb out, their attempts are thwarted as others drag them back down. Everyone is happy so long as no one is.

Japan already struggles to attract top-level talent, particularly women, into political and civil service. Much is rightly made of the low degree of female participation, with just 10 percent of seats in the national Diet occupied by women. When Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reshuffles his Cabinet,

rumored to be next month, questions will surely be asked about the number of female ministers. But as episodes like the Paris jaunt show, the country hardly encourages taking part in civic society: When a playful photo

generates this kind of backlash, is it any wonder that women with aspirations choose the private sector or even decide to leave the country altogether?

Like any other job, political life must look attractive to get noticed. In a 2020 survey, 88 percent of Japanese women polled said they had no interest in going into politics even if the opportunity arose. The country’s private sector isn’t known for exorbitant salaries, but a talent war brewing as inflation rises means that, for the first time in decades, some companies must pay out to find the best workers. The government is responding with its highest increase in civil servant pay in 20 years — a whopping 2.7 percent.

In the past 10 years, there’s been a 40 percent drop in overall applicants for the test needed to qualify for top bureaucrat roles and a corresponding increase of those who joined the ranks quitting in their first decade. There’s seemingly little sympathy for their plight despite bruisingly long hours, often working into the early morning on tasks such as preparing answers to opposition lawmakers’ questions in parliament. Nearly twice as many local civil servants, who staff regional government offices across the country, now leave before they reach 40 compared with five years ago.

Scrutiny of public spending is wise, but too much penny-pinching has real-world consequences. Taro Kono, an LDP bigwig and current digital minister, has long complained that the country won’t pay for a separate state jet for the foreign minister, a role he occupied for two years. Another jet was needed, Kono said, to compete with China’s on-the-ground diplomacy, with his Beijing counterpart able to visit vastly more countries. His request was ignored as an extravagance, and his successors still fly commercial.

The Government Pension Investment Fund, the closest thing Japan has to a sovereign wealth fund, struggles to draw staff as it must pay investment managers in line with the civil service. Rank-and-file workers at the fund, at an average age of 45, made less than $63,000 last year in salary and bonuses; even the head of the fund took home around $215,000, well under what the average worker at Norway’s wealth fund takes home, much less the multiples available at a private-sector fund. At one stage a decade ago, the government sought to move the fund out of the capital entirely; fortunately the plans were reconsidered and offices moved to one of the city’s upcoming financial districts. It was a close miss: A similar move in South Korea has led to an employee exodus.

Attitudes toward those in public life, and how to pay them, differ across countries. Japan might most resemble the UK in that sense, where a similar skepticism exists — though a look at the UK’s underfunded and underperforming civil service should give anyone in Japan chills at the prospect of going too far down that road. Meanwhile, in the US, members of Congress are allowed to trade stocks and enrich themselves with impunity; the issue occasionally raises eyebrows but rarely a national scandal on the level of the Eiffel Tower photos.

Singapore’s civil servants are famously well-paid, with salaries pegged to the private sector; the country says this is to avoid corruption, though a recent graft investigation suggests that’s not been entirely successful. (Japan is facing its own senior graft probe right now, too.) It is striking, though, and likely no coincidence how good the city-state is at promoting itself as a financial destination and attracting outside investment — and how bad Tokyo tends to be at the same thing.

For the most part, money talks when it comes to talent — and Japan needs it in its public ranks, which face unprecedented geopolitical challenges outside its borders, and a surge in pension and health-care expenses domestically, as the cost of money potentially increases. If securing these workers means higher salaries, or even allowing a little levity while on public business, it’s a small price to pay.

Gearoid Reidy is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Japan and the Koreas. Views are personal and do not represent the stand of this publication.

Credit: Bloomberg