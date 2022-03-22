Japan PM's visit: Tokyo ties a key factor in Indo-Pacific alignment 

Representative image (Source: Reuters)

Talks on bilateral cooperation can sometimes go beyond the interests of the two participating countries and encompass the broader political, economic and military alignment of a particular region. The 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in New Delhi last weekend (March 19-20) is a case in point. During his brief visit to the Indian capital to attend the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “wide-ranging areas of cooperation” between the two countries. Both the leaders also...