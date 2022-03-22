Japan PM's visit: Tokyo ties a key factor in Indo-Pacific alignment 

Talks on bilateral cooperation can sometimes go beyond the interests of the two participating countries and encompass the broader political, economic and military alignment of a particular region. The 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in New Delhi last weekend (March 19-20) is a case in point. During his brief visit to the Indian capital to attend the summit, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida discussed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi “wide-ranging areas of cooperation” between the two countries. Both the leaders also...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Stagflation buzz getting louder by the day
Mar 21, 2022 / 04:12 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Indian chemicals in a sweet spot, screen test for PVR, the Eastern Window, Paytm and the red flags, and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers