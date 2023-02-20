 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can throwing more money at it turn the tide on declining fertility rates?

Gearoid Reidy
Feb 20, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST

The average that women are marrying at has risen across the globe leaving fewer fertile years. The exception is Hungary, no longer a full democracy, where fertility rate has risen after spending 5.5  percent of GDP on family support measures

A baby, held by sumo wrestlers, cries during the Nakizumo or crying baby sumo contest at Sensoji Temple in Tokyo, Japan.(Photo by Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images)

Japan says it’s the last chance to reverse the trend of its declining birthrate. The poster child for aging society is nearing a “whatever it takes” moment on spending to boost the number of babies born each year.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is promising steps that will be on a “different dimension” to those attempted so far. Kishida has pledged to double the amount of money on programs to support children, which would take outlays to 4 percent of gross domestic product. Steps such as a bigger allowance  for families are welcome, but will more spending actually make a dent in the fertility crisis?

It’s easy to be fatalistic about the prospects. But if Japan is destined to become an older, smaller society, it won’t be alone. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike declared last week that the declining population was a “national challenge.” While she meant that it’s not an issue merely for the capital, her language is wide of the mark — it’s an international challenge. The increasing level of desperation in the rhetoric of Tokyo’s politicians will soon be heard in other countries, if it isn’t already.

Reporting on Japan’s declining number of kids has for decades latched onto to simplistic arguments to explain the trend — from overwork at the office to outdated gender stereotypes. This attitude is best exemplified in the 2013 documentary “No Sex Please, We’re Japanese,” in which supposed dysfunctional relationships in the bedroom are given as the main reason for the declining population. Fast forward a decade, and suddenly we’re seeing the same thing happen in Western bedrooms, too.