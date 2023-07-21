Jamaat’s return to electoral space in Bangladesh inevitable

The prevailing scenario has created an opportunity for Delhi to de-risk itself from the emerging political equations in Bangladesh. (File image)

Historically, India-bashing has been a favourite pastime of the elites in Dhaka. Over the last decade, those in support of Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government blamed Delhi for 'not doing enough.' And, those against accused India of 'manufacturing' election outcomes in Hasina’s favour. While India continues to be a popular theme, Bangladeshis are not expecting Delhi to be a factor in the forthcoming election in December-January. The principal opposition, Khaleda Zia’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), is pinning hopes on the American promise to ensure a fair election, to assume power after a gap of 15 years.

Zia was found guilty in several corruption cases and was released from prison temporarily on health grounds. The party is now remote-controlled by her son Tarique Rahman. A convict in a 2004 grenade attack on Hasina, Rahman has been living in exile in London and has reportedly hired some former American diplomats for lobbying.

The potential pitfalls of the US meddling apart, the prevailing scenario has created an opportunity for Delhi to de-risk itself from the emerging political equations in Bangladesh where an unpopular Hasina may try every trick at her disposal to stick to power. Unfortunately for India, the alternative is worse.

Return Of The Jamaat

Going by the recent chain of events, the return of the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami – long held for sponsoring anti-India terrorist activities – in electoral space, is a writing on the wall. A six-member Election Exploratory Mission from the European Union (EU) met Jamaat this week. Once an electoral ally of BNP, Jamaat was banned from contesting elections by the apex court of Bangladesh in August 2013, for upholding Sharia law in their party constitution. The party constitution has since been amended.

Possibilities are wide open that Hasina will give extra space to Jamaat to keep BNP away from power. Political observers in Dhaka feel that apart from its open stance in favour of Pakistan and against India, Jamaat always maintained close rapport with all sides and vice-versa. The association is old. In 1952, Ghulam Azam, then general secretary of the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) was at the forefront of the famous language movement. Azam later became the tallest leader of Jamaat.

They were very much a part of the movement in East Pakistan for a better share of economic and political power till 1970 but took the side of Pakistan when League gave the call for Independence in March 1971. For the next nine months, many Jamaat leaders volunteered as Pakistan-sponsored militia which was responsible for killing and raping millions. The resulting mass exodus – mostly of minority Hindus – to India, forced Indira Gandhi government in Delhi to act.

The short but intense India-Pakistan war paved the way for the surrender of the Pakistani army in Bangladesh in December 1971. Dhaka adopted a secular constitution, thereby taking the wind away from Jamaat’s dream to build a Sharia-based constitution.

Jamaat was back in relevance in mainstream politics in 1990 when they acted as a cementing force between Hasina and Khaleda Zia’s BNP to build a united opposition against the army ruler HM Ershad. The 1991 election saw Khaleda Zia’s rise to power. A few years later, Jamaat accused the Zia government of “authoritarianism” and joined the chorus with Hasina for holding the 1996 election under a caretaker government. League won the election.

Political Opportunism

The relationship between League and Jamaat turned exceptionally sour over the execution of Abdul Quader Mollah, in 2013, for Liberation War crimes. Many in Dhaka believe Hasina was not keen on such a confrontation. League came to power in 2008 promising trial of war criminals. Mollah, a Jamaat bigwig and a known culprit was handed out life imprisonment by the trial court in February 2013.

Secular, liberal forces took it as a ploy to keep him off the hook and launched a mass protest –known as the Shahbag movement – demanding capital punishment. The violence by Jamaat added fuel to the fire, making it imperative for Hasina to protect her electoral constituency. The prevailing trial laws didn’t allow the petitioner, the government, to appeal to the higher court. The law was amended. Supreme Court handed out capital punishment. Mollah was hanged on December 11, three weeks ahead of the 2014 General Election that was abstained by BNP.

A lot has changed in Dhaka since. The secular face of the League suffered serious dilution as it started flirting with the biggest Islamic pressure group, Hefazat-e-Islam, from the second term in power. Hefazat controls unregistered madrasas in the country and provides mass support to religion-based politics.

The government accommodated many of their Sharia-based demands including the withdrawal of 'un-Islamic' content from the school textbooks and the removal of some sculptures, ahead of the 2018 election which was rigged, to say the least. In a parallel development, Jamaat activists infiltrated into the rank and files of League and other parties post-2013 ban. The traditional ideology-based organisation of the League has also become weak during the long stay in power.

Everything Is Possible

Bangladesh is known as a country of impossibilities. And, anything can happen in this election. In the past, HM Ershad’s Jatiya Party played an invaluable role to the incumbent by switching sides at ease. It is not known if Jamaat will be as opportunistic, but rest assured it will play a key role in this election.

Unfortunately, the Manmohan Singh government burnt India’s bridges with Jamaat in 2013. In a visit to Dhaka weeks ahead of the election, Indian foreign secretary Sujatha Singh told Bangladeshi media that Delhi wanted to keep Jamaat out of the race for power. It is not known if the Narendra Modi government repaired the relations.

Pratim Ranjan Bose is an independent columnist, researcher, and consultant. His Twitter handle is @pratimbose. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.