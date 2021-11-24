Jagan Mohan Reddy’s repeal of the three capitals Act is a deft political move

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government has withdrawn the querulous Act pertaining to creation of three capitals for Andhra Pradesh only with a definite intent to replace them with a comprehensive, and airtight law. It has also followed up the same with another retraction by having a resolution adopted by the Legislative Assembly withdrawing the earlier resolution recommending the scrapping of the State Legislative Council. It has appealed to the Centre to junk the earlier recommendation.

It’s not without a reason that the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister has decided to repeal the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Act 2020, and the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Act 2020 Act.

It has political, social, procedural, and legal issues involved in such a major step.

By withdrawing the enactments, Reddy attempts to achieve five things. First, to reinforce the high-decibel smear campaign against the ‘debilitated’ Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has electorally been on the back foot since 2019, the latest being the loss in municipal elections in Kuppam, an assembly constituency represented by TDP supremo and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for over 30 years.

Second, to save the face of his government from a major embarrassment of a possible striking down of the Acts by the High Court citing procedural flaws. Third, to obfuscate the campaign that he is ‘autocratic’, and give a façade of inclusiveness to his rule. Fourth, to fortify his pro-farmer image. Fifth, to buy time to rework on the new laws, and make this a campaign issue for the next elections.

The Background

On December 19, 2019, Reddy discussed the idea for the three capitals on the floor of the Legislative Assembly, and passed a Bill. Problems came up in the Legislative Council where the TDP, which enjoyed a majority in the upper house, referred the Bill to the select committee of legislators.

Enraged by this, and with a view to overriding the decision of the council, the ruling YSR Congress reintroduced the Bill in the Assembly, passed it, and secured the gubernatorial assent too. On January 27, 2020, Reddy had the Assembly resolve to do away with the upper house, and accordingly ‘promoted’ two of his Cabinet colleagues, drawn from the Legislative Council, to the Rajya Sabha.

This resolution smacked of the proclivity of a hurried ‘angry young man’ who wants to have his way and say. The decision has been rolled back, perhaps because the YSRC has sufficient numbers in the upper house.

Erasing Roadblocks

There are two legal hurdles that could derail Reddy’s plans. One, it is not clear if the state can create a ‘judicial capital’ (Kurnool in this case) and move the seat of the High Court from Amaravati. This might be a decision the Supreme Court Collegium will have to take. Two, there is yet no clarity on the fate of the Bill sent to the select committee of the council.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh High Court commenced daily hearings on the petitions filed against the enactment. While two of the judges on the Bench refused to recuse themselves from hearing the case, even though the state government urged for the same citing “conflict of interest”, the Chief Justice of the High Court Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra’s observations and remarks during the hearing led to a lot of interpretation. He had to declare that legal validity of the Act was the only issue the High Court would deal with, and it would not direct the government on which city should be the capital.

Legal Hurdles

Since assuming power in May 2019 the government has often found it hard to get its decisions passed muster in courts. This is like the state government’s decision to introduce compulsory English medium education in schools which was struck down by the High Court and the same was upheld by the Supreme Court. The state government audaciously authored a missive to the then Chief Justice of India levelling charges against some important people in the judiciary. However, the Supreme Court summarily dismissed it.

In the face of legal hurdles, the state government repealed the three capitals Act, much like the Union government is repealing the three farm laws in the face of opposition from a section of farmers.

Three Capitals

Now the state government wants to ensure the law would be airtight to withstand legal scrutiny by consulting legal luminaries while plugging all the loopholes. In the process, if shifting of the seat of High Court from Amaravati becomes a subject matter to be dealt with procedurally by the Supreme Court, the government wouldn’t interfere.

Instead, it might consider shifting the legislative capital to Kurnool, in line with the ‘Sribagh Agreement’ — a gentlemen’s agreement at the time of Andhra State bifurcating from the combined Madras State in 1956. In the process, Visakhapatnam would be made the seat of power by having the executive capital.

It will involve all stakeholders by enlisting their support for the decision to have three capitals. By opening up a dialogue on the issue of three capitals, the state government has made a clever move to corner its political detractors, especially the TDP and its ‘remote’ ally Jana Sena, a political outfit led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan. Naturally, the decentralisation and distribution of power to three sub-regions in the state would have a large scale popular support.

The Chief Minister, at any cost, doesn’t want to eschew his pro-farmer image. Therefore, the sentiments of those farmers who gave 33,000 acres of land under land pooling scheme for the setting up of the capital would be ‘respected’, and they would be ‘taken into confidence’.

But why is the YSR Congress regime besotted with the idea of dissipating the hype and hoopla around Amaravati? Reddy alleged during his campaign trail that ‘Amaravati’ was a multi-crore land scam that had been designed to benefit ‘vested interests’ as a result of the inflated real estate prices. By raising a bogey against Amaravati, the Chief Minister has surely asphyxiated the supporters of the TDP.

A Saye Sekhar is senior journalist.