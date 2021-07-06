It’s morning in Joe Biden’s America
The impressive job gains are in contrast to widespread claims that businesses couldn’t expand because of generous unemployment benefits
New York Times
Jul 6, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST
Last Tuesday President Joe Biden’s Council of Economic Advisers published a blog post warning everyone not to make too much of any one month’s employment report. It presumably released this in advance of Friday’s report to fend off possible accusations that it was just trying to make excuses for a weak number. As it happened, however, the report came in strong: The economy added an impressive 850,000 jobs.
The job gain was especially impressive given widespread claims that businesses couldn’t...