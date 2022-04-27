It’s a long, bumpy road ahead for India’s EV infrastructure

The challenges posed by Climate Change have caught the eyes of policymakers and governments all across the world. To ensure a sustainable greener future, governments and industries are coming together to showcase accountability towards building an environmentally-conscious world.

In a bold and ambitious move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently proposed India’s scheme of ‘Panchamrita’ at the 26th Conference of Parties (CoP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Among the major promises made under this scheme includes India’s focus on reducing its projected carbon emission by one billion tonnes by 2030, and reducing the carbon intensity of its economy by 45 percent by 2030.

According to the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, around 18 percent of total energy is consumed by India’s transport sector, which translates to an estimated 94 million tonnes of oil equivalent (MTOE) energy. The study also suggests a much worrying 142 million tonnes of CO2 emissions generated solely by the transport segment.

Citing this situation, the Union government has taken steps towards reducing carbon emissions and proposed a concrete EV infrastructure. Union Budget 2022 proposed a slew of policy measures: implementing a battery swapping policy and formalising interoperability standards, creating special mobility zones for EVs, reducing customs duty for nickel ore (key element used in lithium-ion batteries) and concentrates from 5 percent to nil among others to accelerate its ambition of creating a sustainable EV ecosystem in India.

But are these measures sufficient to achieve India’s dream to go green in mobility?

In the global EV industry, China leads in the terms of the number of EV automobiles produced every year. Factors such as a strong inventory of raw materials, a strengthened vendor ecosystem, low-cost infrastructure, and battery development capabilities leading to affordable pricing have accelerated China’s EV market.

Whereas, in India the manufacturing of low-cost affordable batteries has been a major concern. India also lags in developing low-cost electrical infrastructure, and in many cases, this cost is even more than the cost of charging stations itself.

Lack of investment in R&D is another reason on why India is having to depend on imports.

Additionally, fixed load charges for the electrical load are very high. For the fast chargers, the electrical load required is high, thus leading to high fixed load charges every month. Another major pitfall is DISCOMs being localised in India. This results in different locations having different tariffs including the tedious procedure to get a meter for EV charging. In some states, setting up EV charging in residential societies is challenging as the sale of electricity from residential meters is not allowed.

Setting high-power charging infrastructure for EVs is rather a chicken and egg problem where having such an infrastructure in place can only be financially viable if there is a sizable number of EVs on road. Unfortunately, that is currently not the situation.

Other than these challenges, the lack of alacrity among the states to adopt EVs is also halting the growth of this segment. Currently, only 50 percent of states have EV policies. This is one of the major roadblocks because, for the major success of EVs in India, all the states need to come to a unanimous decision to frame their EV policies, and promote the segment.

Launched in 2013, the government’s National Electric Mobility Mission Plan provides a robust plan for faster adoption of EVs in India. Backed by R&D, technological advancements, and the recent innovations in EVs, the plan is projected to save 9,500 million litres of crude oil. The government has also launched the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid & Electric vehicles (FAME India) scheme to achieve its target of complete electrification on the ground.

While the government is inclined towards fostering a strong EV culture in the auto sector, there is still a lot that needs to be translated on the ground. Favourable policies for the auto companies to manufacture EVs, instilling trust among the consumer to adapt to EVs, and having a strong mechanism to build high-power charging booths are some of the steps that the policymakers and the government needs to take at the earliest.

Concrete steps in these directions will escalate India’s dream to electrify all its vehicles by 2030.

Krishna K Jasti is Co-founder & CEO, EVRE. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.