IT investors should mind the gap between orders and revenues

Highlights ISG projects a 5 percent rise in annual contract value (orders) for managed services in 2023 Infosys, HCL, Wipro reported healthy order wins in the December 2022 quarter But the slowing economy is weighing on client decisions and project execution Wipro saw healthy orders inflows till December 2022 but gave muted revenue growth guidance One forward-looking indicator investors track in the quarterly results is order inflows. Large IT companies have done reasonably well on this front in the December 2022 quarter. Infosys, HCL...