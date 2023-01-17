HomeNewsOpinion

IT investors should mind the gap between orders and revenues

R. Sree Ram   •

Amid macroeconomic uncertainty, clients are delaying project ramp-ups. Some sectors are seeing pullbacks in discretionary spends

Amid the macroeconomic uncertainty, clients are taking longer time to scale-up projects. (Representative image)
Highlights ISG projects a 5 percent rise in annual contract value (orders) for managed services in 2023 Infosys, HCL, Wipro reported healthy order wins in the December 2022 quarter But the slowing economy is weighing on client decisions and project execution Wipro saw healthy orders inflows till December 2022 but gave muted revenue growth guidance One forward-looking indicator investors track in the quarterly results is order inflows. Large IT companies have done reasonably well on this front in the December 2022 quarter. Infosys, HCL...

