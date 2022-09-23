HomeNewsOpinion

IT companies talk tough after employee pyramid repairs

R. Sree Ram   •

The harsh crackdown on moonlighting comes after FY22 saw highest employee additions by IT companies in a decade. Profit margins may smile as a result

Highlights Record fresher intake is beginning to improve employee age pyramid of IT companies Share of employees below 30 years of age in total workforce increased at most companies in FY22 As freshers become billable resources, the pressure on profit margins can ease, enhancing operating capabilities of IT firms IT companies have declared war on moonlighting. After issuing warnings to employees taking up two jobs Wipro sacked employees found working for rival companies. Earlier Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Infosys had expressed displeasure about such practices and warned about termination. Second jobs are not new...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers