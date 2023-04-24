Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

IT companies find themselves in the middle of a perfect storm

Amol Hatwar   •

The industry is facing multiple risks all at once, from employee churn to a shift in technology cycles to a bad operating environment and geographic and industry concentration 

To make money, IT companies have to pivot and navigate these cycles as technologies gradually come into the radar
Barring a handful that build products for a global market or conduct research, most information technology (IT) companies in India are glorified body shops that buy talent on the low in India and sell their services at a higher cost elsewhere. While there’s nothing wrong with this model, as the industry employs many and bolsters our foreign reserves (forex), but like everything in life, it does have an expiry date. In the 1980s, skills like dBase, Mainframes, and COBOL were...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers