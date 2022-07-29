Israel can't afford to criticise Russia’s Vladimir Putin too loudly

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid has decided to show Moscow that he won’t be pushed around by Vladimir Putin. It’s a strategy that, for all its moral weight, could damage Israel’s long-term security interests even as it plays into the hands of Lapid’s political opponent Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lapid has been in crisis mode since Russia declared last week that it would dissolve the Russian branch of the Jewish Agency, a quasi-governmental organisation representing Israeli interests abroad. “This is a grave development that could negatively affect diplomatic ties between Jerusalem and Moscow,” Lapid warned the Russian government.

After the fall of the Soviet Union, when Israel had no diplomatic representation in Russia, the Jewish Agency played an important role in expediting the mass immigration of Jews to Israel. But today Israel has an embassy in Moscow whose diplomats can issue visas, and there are daily flights between Tel Aviv and Moscow. The agency’s role in Russia is largely symbolic, functioning mainly as a landing spot for unemployed politicians and bureaucrats.

Yet closing it down sends a message to the government of Israel and its current leader. This week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, explained this message in an interview on Russian television. “Unfortunately,” she said, “in recent months, we have heard, at the level of statements, unconstructive and, most importantly, biased rhetoric from Tel Aviv.”

She was referring mostly to a particular statement. In early April, in the wake of a televised report of the massacre of Ukrainian civilians by Russian troops in a suburb of Kyiv, Lapid — at the time Israel’s Foreign Minister — delivered a ringing denunciation of “Russian barbarity” and its commission of war crimes. This indictment was sincere, heartfelt, and in character. It was also self-indulgent, and potentially politically ruinous.

Israel is fighting a prolonged war in the skies above Syria, the aim of which is to prevent Iran from arming its proxy, Hezbollah. Putin controls these skies. Israel’s tacit alliance with the Russian President is a major part of Israel’s national security doctrine. The first rule in such partnerships is that spitting in the face of one’s partner is bad form, and can have consequences.

Lapid evidently didn’t think that this rule applied to him, especially because he was speaking his truth. But in this, he was mistaken. Since almost calling Putin a war criminal, Israel has been the target of more or less continuous blowback. In May, for the first time, a Russian anti-air battery fired at an Israeli plane in Syria. Israel kept this secret at the time, and now says it was a “one-off”. But the timing was suspicious.

Not long afterward, Israel attacked the runway of the Damascus airport as part of its interdiction campaign. Russia condemned the mission and actually spoke of bringing Israel to account before the United Nations Security Council. This initiative was followed by Putin’s highly publicised trip to Iran, where he met with President Ebrahim Raisi as well as Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Lapid doesn’t deserve all the blame for the rift with Russia. Putin might be seeking to tone down the connection with Jerusalem now that he and Iran have mutual oil interests. It’s also possible that shutting down the Jewish Agency plays to the Russian suspicion that Israel is trying to poach many of its best and brightest citizens.

Putin might be planning to sustain the chill until November 1, when a new Israeli election is scheduled. Putin is known for sometimes interfering in other people’s politics. Lapid has already told the world what he thinks of Putin’s Russia. Lapid is also too close to the administration of US President Joe Biden and the Western consensus for Putin’s comfort.

In contrast, Netanyahu, the former Prime Minister who is hoping to regain his old job, is a reliable long-time partner. He and Putin share an understanding of the world unclouded by sentiment. Netanyahu would never let moral qualms about Ukraine, if he has any, interfere with what he perceives to be Israel’s national interests.

The polls right now show Netanyahu ahead, but perhaps not far enough to establish a ruling coalition. Putin would like to put him over the top. Making Lapid look bad in his first weeks in office is a campaign contribution, and Bibi knows what to do with gifts.

On July 26, Netanyahu told reporters that “the measured, balanced and responsible relationship” he forged with Putin and maintained for years is now in a crisis that could endanger Israel’s security. However opportunistic, Netanyahu isn’t wrong. Lapid’s denunciations of Russia reflect “a combination of amateurism, irresponsibility and arrogance,” Bibi said. Translate that into Hebrew and you have the Right-wing Likud party’s talking points for the upcoming election.

Zev Chafets is a journalist and author of 14 books. He was a senior aide to Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.