English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Is the parliamentary panel right on airline pricing?

    The government should ensure that there is no collusion between the airlines while setting prices and that there is no price gouging

    Shishir Asthana
    March 15, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    Is the parliamentary panel right on airline pricing?

    Scoot Airlines Singapore-bound flight was scheduled to take off from Amritsar to Singapore at after 7 pm, but the airline rescheduled it between 3-4 pm

    Highlights A parliamentary panel has asked the civil aviation ministry to cap the upper and lower levels of airfares The reports say that a perfect balance has to be maintained between the commercial interest of the private airlines and the interest of the passengers Growing air traffic but no commensurate expansion of fleet capacity causing fare rise during peak season  But should the government interfere with market forces, especially in an industry that has been suffering huge losses for decades     Airline traffic in India...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Silicon Valley Bank saga continues

      Mar 14, 2023 / 03:54 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's core inflation remains high, anti-money laundering law gets complicated...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers