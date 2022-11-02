HomeNewsOpinion

Is the Japanese miracle coming to an end?

Sashi Sivramkrishna   •

More than concerns over the fiscal deficit numbers per se, the challenges for Japan lie in the short-term international economic environment and more importantly, the chronic, long-term structural issues that Japan confronts

(Representative image: Reuters)
Highlights The yen has depreciated sharply this year against the dollar As a result, imported inflation has gone up The Japanese government has gone in for fiscal stimulus to protect people against the rise in the cost of living Inflation would be kept in check through subsidies on household electricity bills and gasoline prices, enabling the BoJ to maintain its low interest rate policy The short-term problems could be the last straw for Japan’s sclerotic economy With the yen depreciating by some 30 percent this...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers