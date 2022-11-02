Is the Japanese miracle coming to an end?

Highlights The yen has depreciated sharply this year against the dollar As a result, imported inflation has gone up The Japanese government has gone in for fiscal stimulus to protect people against the rise in the cost of living Inflation would be kept in check through subsidies on household electricity bills and gasoline prices, enabling the BoJ to maintain its low interest rate policy The short-term problems could be the last straw for Japan’s sclerotic economy With the yen depreciating by some 30 percent this...