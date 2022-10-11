Is the IDBI Bank sale mistimed? 

After LIC IPO, the government is planning privatisation of IDBI Bank At the current valuation, the government is to raise around Rs 15,250 crore from the sale Finding a buyer will be difficult if the Ukraine war intensifies and is prolonged Few foreign parties would be keen on looking at a struggling small emerging market bank in a risk-off scenario The finance minister had set out the disinvestment target at Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal. However, the overall market condition has prevented her from meeting the target. Despite the continued gloom,...