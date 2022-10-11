English
    Is the IDBI Bank sale mistimed? 

    With central banks tightening liquidity and the global economy in a tailspin, potential investors in IDBI Bank will be looking for rock-bottom valuations 

    Shishir Asthana
    October 11, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST
    Representative image.

    After LIC IPO, the government is planning privatisation of IDBI Bank   At the current valuation, the government is to raise around Rs 15,250 crore from the sale  Finding a buyer will be difficult if the Ukraine war intensifies and is prolonged  Few foreign parties would be keen on looking at a struggling small emerging market bank in a risk-off scenario  The finance minister had set out the disinvestment target at Rs 65,000 crore for the current fiscal. However, the overall market condition has prevented her from meeting the target. Despite the continued gloom,...

