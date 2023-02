Robert Armstrong and Ethan Wu Good morning. It looks like the US is in a manufacturing recession. Yesterday’s ISM manufacturing report showed the sector shrinking for the third straight month, and the ISM index has dipped below where it bottomed in recent non-recessionary downturns, such as 2015-16. The contrast with the consumer side of the economy is striking. Email us your thoughts: robert.armstrong@ft.com and ethan.wu@ft.com. The Fed vs markets Neither Federal Reserve chair Jay Powell’s press conference yesterday, nor the official statement...