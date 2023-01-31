HomeNewsOpinion

Technology, the creator of the Indian middle class dream, may now end it

Subir Roy   •

The current bout of layoffs among tech companies may be just a cyclical phenomenon, but looming ahead is the nightmare of artificial intelligence making hundreds of thousands of coders redundant 

The key issue is whether the layoffs are a part of the ups and downs integral to business cycles or whether there is a deeper force at play
From the last decade of the last century, the Indian middle class had before it a bright new horizon. Instead of relying solely on doing well in civil service examinations and landing government jobs, youngsters found they could acquire an engineering degree and land a job in information technology. TCS, Infosys and Wipro had jobs for youngsters not just in India but across the world too at client sites. Today there is a strange dichotomy. India is seeking to lead...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers