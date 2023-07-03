Is our democracy being hijacked by deliberate disinformation on social media?

Political parties have been spending a huge amount of money on hiring election strategists and for digital planning to reach the individual voters via social media. (Representative Image: Shutterstock)

With the assembly election around the corner, the Congress’s Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has taken a unique decision to promote the government’s ‘success stories’ through social-media influencers who have big followers on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. The government advertisement offers payments ranging from Rs 10 thousand to Rs 5 Lakh for the proposed job, which will be made to the influencers according to the number of followers they have in social media. Political parties have been spending a huge...