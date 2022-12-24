 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Is negotiated peace round the corner in Ukraine?

TK Arun
Dec 24, 2022 / 08:11 AM IST

European solidarity must collapse, in the face of unrelenting energy shortage in the midst of a cold winter, for peace to break out 

The war will end when one side gives up on either nerves or materiel, and on terms relatively more favourable to the side that shows more staying power.

So, is the Ukrainian war coming to a swift end, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, United States President Joe Biden, and Russian President Vladimir Putin all stressing the need for a negotiated settlement to end the war? It might not be a good idea to hold your breath waiting for that happy denouement.

How is the war poised, 10 months after Russian forces invaded Ukraine, in what Putin called a special military operation on February 24th? It has plodded on through spring, summer, and autumn, and into a wintry test of nerves, and the ability to replenish depleted supplies — not just for Ukraine and Russia, but also, and even more significantly, Ukraine’s backers in Europe.

The war will end when one side gives up on either nerves or materiel, and on terms relatively more favourable to the side that shows more staying power.

All Wars End On A Settlement

Why are we leaving the US out of this equation? Before that, why do we not take the stated desire for a negotiated settlement on the part of the three leaders at face value?

All wars end on a settlement. Emperor Hirohito had to surrender for World War II to end in the Pacific theatre. The surrender followed the nuking of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, in terms of temporal sequencing, but would have happened earlier, if the Americans had been willing to hold out some terms that would have helped the occupant of the Chrysanthemum Throne save face, at least a few percentage points of it. General Niazi surrendered to Lt General Arora to formally end the 1971 war that liberated East Pakistan from West Pakistan’s vassalage.