Is Michael Platt the highest earner in finance?

Marc Rubinstein
Jan 19, 2023 / 05:21 PM IST

Returns and compensation soared when the London-based hedge fund manager stopped investing other people’s money

For most investment managers, 2022 was a year to forget: It was “one of the most challenging market environments in over 50 years,” said Gary Shedlin, chief financial officer of BlackRock Inc. With equity and bond markets down, there were few places to hide; even hedge funds struggled, despite their ability to prosper from declining markets, falling an average 4.25 percent, according to industry data provider HFR.

Yet one fund stood out. BlueCrest Capital, the firm co-founded by billionaire bond trader Michael Platt, reportedly posted a return of 153 percent in the year. The performance marks the latest in a table-topping run. If you’d invested $1,000 with Platt at the beginning of 2016, your investment would be worth almost $28,000 today, reflecting an annualized return of 60 percent.

The only problem: Platt didn’t want your money then — and he doesn’t want it now. At the end of 2015, Platt returned all outside money to investors, reorienting his fund into a private investment partnership. “We are going from earning 2 and 20 on clients’ money to earning 0 and 100 on our own,” he said, referring to the management fees firms typically levy on third-party funds and the share of investment performance they get to keep.

Platt founded BlueCrest in April 2000 after a career at JPMorgan Chase & Co., where he had been responsible for relative value proprietary trading. Starting with $117 million of assets under management, he grew it to a peak of $37.4 billion in May 2013, launching new strategies across a range of asset classes. In 2006, he floated an investment trust on the London Stock Exchange called AllBlue, which opened his suite of funds to retail investors.

While the firm posted strong numbers, they were nothing like what Platt would show after he kicked investors out at the end of 2015. His flagship international fund performed well initially, generating 30 percent in its first full year of trading in 2001 and 17 percent the year after. But apart from a stellar 2009 (+45 percent), it didn’t post those kinds of returns again. AllBlue returned an average of 7.7 percent a year in the nine years following its launch.

One reason for the upturn in fortunes after he returned outside investors’ cash was the amount of leverage the firm assumed. When it managed other people’s money, the firm limited the notional capital it allocated to funds to around 1.5 times assets under management.