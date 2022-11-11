HomeNewsOpinion

Is it time to write an obituary for crypto? 

Shishir Asthana   •

Crytos are children of the tsunami of liquidity created by the central banks. As liquidity ebbs, cryptos too are heading for a burial, albeit amid much sound and fury 

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow
The crypto market has fallen from $3 trillion to $800 billion in a year  It has been the poster child of the wild excesses of the last boom  It has been sold on hype and, all too often, fraud  Lack of regulation has been its bane  The collapse of the FTX exchange may be the last straw that breaks this monster's back   The cryptocurrency market is in turmoil again. Jumping from one crisis to another, the market has fallen from $3 trillion to $800...

