Is it time India sedated the sedition law?

Having control over communication, expression by citizens and attempting to determine the overall narrative continues to be central to protecting interests — economic, political or national. So despite being a liberal democracy, we, like all countries, do take a keen interest in having a say in what is being thought and spoken by the citizens.

If so, how far will we push the envelope in the constitutional scheme of things to protect our collective interests? The recent discussions over the law of sedition is an effort in this direction. Undoubtedly, national integrity, security and safety is something for which we are willing to sacrifice our freedoms substantially.

But was the law of sedition originally drafted to safeguard the security of the nation?

Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which is the sedition law in India, reads thus: “Whoever, by words, either spoken or written, or by signs, or by visible representation, or otherwise, brings or attempts to bring into hatred or contempt, or excites or attempts to excite disaffection towards, the government established by law in India, shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years, to which a fine may be added; or, with fine.”

Important to note here is that Article 124A is not intended to prevent expressions against the country, but the government. The usage of “government” is distinct from the ‘nation state’ as represented by the sovereign.

The original expression was “Her Majesty or the government established by law in British India” which distinguishes the sovereign and the government. Prior to Independence, Indians were not supposed to speak against the sovereign as well as the government! Post-Independence, Parliament did away with the reference to the sovereign, but, curiously, chose to retain the word “government”.

Reasonable Restrictions

The same Parliament, functioning as the Constituent Assembly, approved a motion brought by KM Munshi to delete ‘sedition’ as a ground to restrict free speech in the Indian Constitution. Article 13 of the Constitution provided that no law can be violative of the Fundamental Rights of the citizens. Not even laws enacted prior to the Constitution, including the IPC were spared. Many such laws were declared invalid by the courts in the subsequent years. Testing how good the sedition law holds against the Constitution, one would discover that Section 124A of IPC steps on Article 19(1) that provides for free speech.

Of course, the Fundamental Rights are subject to eight reasonable restrictions, as seen in Article 19(2) of the Indian Constitution. The restriction in Section 124A placed on expression of “hatred or contempt, or excite or attempt to excite disaffection against the government” doesn’t seem to get accommodated in any of the eight exemptions of Article 19(2) on a plain reading, and yet the provision has survived long after the Constitution came into force, purely on account of favourable judicial interpretations.

In 1922, Mahatma Gandhi described Section 124A as the “prince among the political sections of the Indian Penal Code designed to suppress the liberty of the citizen.” In 1951, Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru said in Parliament, “Now so far as I am concerned that particular Section is highly objectionable and obnoxious and it should have no place both for practical and historical reasons, if you like, in any body of laws that we might pass. The sooner we get rid of it the better.” Yet it stayed put. In 1973, in the build up to the national emergency, it was amended to a cognisable offence.

Free Speech In The US

The Indian Constitution has borrowed its theme of pre-eminence given to the Fundamental Rights from the Bill of Rights of the United States of America. The present legal scenario in the US can be summarised thus — an essential prerequisite to sedition as a crime in the US is ‘conspiracy’. It is a crime to “conspire to overthrow or destroy by force the government of the United States or to level war against them”. Simply arguing publicly for the use of force is, however, protected as free speech under the First Amendment.

Two individuals separately making speeches to overthrow their government is permissible as they are just sharing their opinions. But both of them conspiring to actively distribute guns, planning the logistics of an attack, and actively opposing lawful authority, etc. could be charged as a seditious conspiracy. A simple understanding would be that seditious conspiracy occurs before an act of treason is committed. Of course, getting a conviction in a conspiracy case is always difficult, putting the State on the back-foot.

A Stronger India

Now consider India of the last century, in the context of poor security enforcement capacity, looming threats of war, frequent terrorist attacks, internal disturbances, lack of technology prowess, poor investigation methods, slow judicial processes, poor conviction rates and the real prospect of a dangerous terrorist walking out free, putting the whole country at risk on account of this failure of the system. Faced with such insecurity, a new collective mental balance is arrived at immediately, downgrading the importance of individual rights, sighted with the real possibility of thousands of innocent deaths and destruction. The same law, being a dynamic product of the context, therefore, can behave differently on different substrates.

The UK, from whom we inherited the sedition law, repealed its law in 2009. The argument for a more liberal stance in favour of free speech is that it fosters the ability to think and speak freely, and to obtain information from others through publications and public discourse without fear of retribution, restriction, or repression. If you look at it very dispassionately and objectively, isn’t every political party, while in Opposition, doing its best to propagate “hatred or contempt, or excite or attempt to excite disaffection against the government” of the day? What is democracy if they aren’t allowed to do as much?

The law is often a result of interpretation in context and we find several re-readings of the same words that would throw up different meanings at different times.

India is no longer a fragile nation, or uncertain of its might or doubtful of its place in the world. Perhaps as a young and struggling country in the initial years, we did make use of a few draconian provisions of law that were originally designed to suppress the Indian freedom struggle, in this fight for existence. But any strategic analyst would readily admit that as a nation we are far more powerful and secure than we ever were.

A stronger and bolder India might be a more conducive substrate to a more liberal interpretation of free speech. But we also have a history — the first amendment to the US constitution was to add the Bill of Rights, whereas the first amendment to the Indian Constitution was to restrict free speech.