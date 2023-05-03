Moneycontrol
Is demography really destiny?

Manas Chakravarty   •

A low dependency ratio provides a tailwind for growth, but much depends on ensuring productive jobs for the working population 

For India, though, the increase in the dependency ratio is marginal till 2050
Highlights The dependency ratios for South Korea, China and India have declined sharply since 1980, boosting growth But similar falls in the dependency ratio in South Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Algeria, Tunisia and Colombia did not lead to high growth The optimism about India’s favourable demographics stems from its dependency ratio in 2045 projected to be lower than its 2022 level China’s dependency ratio is projected to rise from 44.9 percent in 2022 to a very high 71.1 percent by 2050, hence the pessimism...

