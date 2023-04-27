Moneycontrol
Is Bajaj Finance a prisoner of its own success?

Aparna Iyer   •

Bajaj Finance’s ambition is to reach the 100 million customers mark. Will it succeed in a changing the financial landscape rife with competition is the key question

Competition seems to be foremost on the list of headwinds for Bajaj Finance
If FY23 performance is any indication, Bajaj Finance Ltd has put to rest any residual misgivings about its growth among investors. The non-bank consumer lender added the highest number of customers ever in FY23, and reported its lowest ever delinquent loans. Asset under management (AUM) growth was an impressive 29 percent on a well-diversified loan portfolio. In terms of outlook, the management was confident it can repeat this performance in FY24 as well. “Given our existing momentum, we should be...

