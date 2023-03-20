IREDA listing plan — A chance to plug into triple benefits 

Highlights Cabinet approves market listing of IREDA for the second time In 2017, the cabinet had approved an IREDA initial public offer The government made a Rs 1500-crore capital infusion in IREDA in 2022 The listing will unlock value for government holding It will also help IREDA secure growth capital Pricing of the IPO will be key to the success of the IREDA market listing The central government is once again dolling up the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA), which is engaged in the financing...