IRDAI’s liberalised commission rules: Insurers & distributors to benefit

Indranath Bishnu & Shravan Belsare
Mar 31, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

The changes signify a move towards a more liberalised regime, to further the stated objective of providing flexibility to insurers to manage their expenses within the overall limits, based on their gross written premium

These changes are likely to overhaul the commercial arrangements between insurers and brokers as well, with brokers getting paid higher rates of commission for selling particular products. (Representative image)

Last week, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) notified three new rules that are likely to have material economic implications for market participants, both insurers and intermediaries. In the process, the regulator replaced the erstwhile regime of ‘product-wise capping’ of commission payable to intermediaries. This is, however, subject to insurers maintaining overall ‘expenses of management’ (EOM) limits set by the IRDAI.

Besides the IRDAI (Payment of Commission) Regulations, 2023, the regulator notified the IRDAI (Expenses of Management of Insurers transacting General or Health Insurance business) Regulations, 2023 and the IRDAI (Expenses of Management of Insurers transacting Life Insurance business) Regulations, 2023.

In a simultaneous overhaul of the IRDAI (Expenses of Management of Insurers transacting General or Health Insurance business) Regulations, 2023, the regulator has taken a simplistic approach, allowing general insurers to incur EOM up to 30 percent of gross written premium in India in a financial year, while standalone health insurers are allowed to incur EOM up to 35 percent of gross written premium in India in a financial year. By introducing a single limit, basis the total gross written premium of the general and health insurer, the new regime has removed the erstwhile segmental product-based calculation of allowable limits.

For life insurers, the IRDAI (Expenses of Management of Insurers transacting Life Insurance business) Regulations, 2023 is a rationalised version of the erstwhile regime. It provides for the aggregation of separate allowable limits depending on the gross written premium received on different life insurance products. Owing to the complexity (and significance) of the life insurance industry, the IRDAI has maintained a reasonable product-based segmental approach for EOM limits of life insurers.