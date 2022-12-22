 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
IPL 2023 | Impact Player rule will diminish dependence on all-rounders

K Shriniwas Rao
Dec 22, 2022 / 01:10 PM IST

IPL 2023’s mini auction could see interesting scenarios unfold as franchises seek to replace Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo, and bid for Ben Stokes, Cameron Green and Sam Curran

There are a combination of things that could make this auction interesting although the entire event may hardly last more than three to four hours. (Image: iplt20.com)

A direct consequence of the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) decision to introduce an ‘Impact Player’ starting this edition will be the dependence on all-rounders relatively going down.

Impact Player works like this: Teams have to submit a list of four substitutes at the toss and one of them can be brought in any time during the game to replace a starting XI player.

The demand for all-rounders — a batsman who can bowl or a bowler who can bat — has been a perennial one. With the introduction of an ‘Impact Player’ though, things might change.

This novelty has become the upcoming auction’s most talked-about element. Mumbai Indians looking at Kieron Pollard’s replacement, Chennai Super Kings looking at Dwayne Bravo’s replacement, Lucknow Super Giants letting go of Jason Holder all remain connected to this crucial factor in some way or the other.

Speaking of Mumbai Indians and Pollard, those happen to be very big shoes to fill. Any exaggeration here, in fact, tends to shrink into an understatement when we talk about the Trinidadian’s contribution at MI ever since he came aboard. Matches won from losing positions, titles won from nowhere, moments that infused unimaginable energies into the squad and a lot more — Pollard’s presence, and now his absence, tell one of IPL’s most cherished stories.

Along with Chennai Super Kings facing an equally big challenge to replace Bravo, how the franchises replace these two West Indian white-ball giants will remain among the other talking points.