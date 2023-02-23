 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

IPEF: India should trade cautiously on the clean economy pillar

Gaurav Choudhury
Feb 23, 2023 / 03:18 PM IST

Decarbonisation conditions warrant careful examination and scrutiny from India’s negotiators. India faces the challenge of balancing its economic growth ambitions while still being on the correct side of the climate change fence

India should navigate with a degree of caution on joining all four pillars of IPEF.. (Representative Image)

A dominant concern in inter-country associations is about clearly laying down the path of long and medium-term geo-strategic goals while keeping one eye firmly on domestic interests. The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF) needs to be seen through this lens. At first glance, it might appear that it should be a no-brainer for India to join the grouping that commands more than 40 percent of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). It is, however, more complex than it appears.

It may be worthwhile to raise two questions about international trade’s role in a country’s broader economic goals drawing from two divergent strands of thought. First, how do we estimate the gains from international trade over an anticipated future, which involves not just measurable metrics of comparative and competitive advantage, but also intangibles including climate issues? Second, how do we ensure that an incipient global trade framework will not end up accentuating inequalities between the developed and the not-so-developed worlds? The eventual decision on whether India should join all pillars of the IPEF should be predicated upon detailing the responses to these two fundamental questions.

Tackling Inflation

During the launch of the IPEF in May 2022, US President Joe Biden had identified “tackling inflation is a top economic priority, and this framework will help lower costs by making our supply chains more resilient in the long term, protecting us against costly disruptions that lead to higher prices for consumers”.