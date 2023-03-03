HomeNewsOpinion

Investors want SBI Card to make the most of growing credit card spends

Alekh Archana   •

Despite SBI Card performing well with its loan book expanding and asset ratios getting better, investors have been lukewarm on the stock

Representative Image
Highlights SBI Card accounts for nearly a fifth of outstanding cards and spends in the industry It led the industry in new card additions on a net basis in January 2023 Asset quality has improved RBI’s tightening of regulations has been weighing on the stock Hardening of interest rates has led to cost of funds rising Another pain point for investors has been the stagnant share of revolvers in gross receivables Digital lending platforms are gaining popularity, offering competition to credit cards SBI Card and Payment Services...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers