Investors want SBI Card to make the most of growing credit card spends

Highlights SBI Card accounts for nearly a fifth of outstanding cards and spends in the industry It led the industry in new card additions on a net basis in January 2023 Asset quality has improved RBI’s tightening of regulations has been weighing on the stock Hardening of interest rates has led to cost of funds rising Another pain point for investors has been the stagnant share of revolvers in gross receivables Digital lending platforms are gaining popularity, offering competition to credit cards SBI Card and Payment Services...