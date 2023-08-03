Investors turn gloomy over Europe’s economic outlook

Aug 3, 2023 / 11:38 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The shifts show growing confidence among fund managers that economic indicators in the eurozone are weakening in the face of higher borrowing costs.

Mary McDougall in London and Harriet Clarfelt and Kate Duguid in New York Investors are increasing bets Europe will sink into a painful economic downturn, in a growing contrast to the conviction in financial markets that the US is headed for a “soft landing”. The euro has fallen against the dollar over the past two weeks, while the surprise ascent of European shares this year has stalled, and German government bonds — investors’ preferred retreat in times of stress — are...