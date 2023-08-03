English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Investors turn gloomy over Europe’s economic outlook

    Recent market moves show growing divergence with bets on a ‘soft landing’ in the US

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Aug 3, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Investors turn gloomy over Europe’s economic outlook

    The shifts show growing confidence among fund managers that economic indicators in the eurozone are weakening in the face of higher borrowing costs.

    Mary McDougall in London and Harriet Clarfelt and Kate Duguid in New York Investors are increasing bets Europe will sink into a painful economic downturn, in a growing contrast to the conviction in financial markets that the US is headed for a “soft landing”. The euro has fallen against the dollar over the past two weeks, while the surprise ascent of European shares this year has stalled, and German government bonds — investors’ preferred retreat in times of stress — are...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Golden opportunities

      Aug 2, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: GST on online gaming turnover a self-inflicted wound, the rural consumption sto...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers