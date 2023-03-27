Investors should mind the difference between Accenture and Indian IT firms

Highlights Accenture derives less than a fifth of its revenues from the troubled financial services sector TCS, Infosys and Wipro have greater exposure to banking and financial services Accenture has strong exposure to consulting, a segment where Indian IT has limited presence Accenture is also geographically more diversified with relatively higher exposure to non-US markets Accenture’s latest quarterly results have reassured IT investors. The revised 8-10 percent constant currency revenue guidance is still higher than the pre-COVID years' growth rates. The company saw healthy...