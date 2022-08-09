Investors sell stakes in PE/VC funds at a record pace

Aug 9, 2022 / 10:58 AM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

The sell-off follows a decade of surging allocations to private markets, which have grown in influence since the financial crisis . (Representative image)

Kaye Wiggins in London Pension funds among those that sold $33bn worth of stakes in private funds in first six months of the year Investors are selling stakes in private equity and venture capital funds this year at the fastest pace on record, as the downturn in equities spreads to the private markets that boomed during the era of low interest rates. Pension and sovereign wealth funds were among those that sold $33bn worth of stakes in private funds in the first...