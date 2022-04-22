Investors rotated from equities to commodities, real estate and cash in the past 6 months

The most crowded trade this month, according to the Bank of America survey of fund managers is ‘long oil/commodities’. Global investors are net overweight 38 percent---the highest ever overweight—on commodities, up 5 percentage points month-on-month. The current allocation to commodities is 2.4 standard deviations above the long-term average. The accompanying chart shows how global fund managers have rotated out of equities and into commodities in the last six months. While the net overweight on equities has come down from 58...