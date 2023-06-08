Investors pull support for green and social measures amid political pressure

Jun 8, 2023 / 12:01 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

US conservative activists have lodged record numbers of shareholder proposals. Their issues have failed to garner support from institutional investors and asset managers. (Representative image)

Patrick Temple-West in New York and Attracta Mooney in London Investors’ support for environmental and social activism sank at this year’s annual meetings of US companies, reflecting hesitation over increasingly prescriptive proposals and mounting political pressures. The waning enthusiasm was evident across an array of businesses including Amazon, ExxonMobil and United Parcel Service. Petitions asking US companies for more action on climate change won an average of 23 per cent shareholder support in this year to the end of May, down from...