English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Investors pull support for green and social measures amid political pressure

    Climate and human rights proposals receive fewer votes in 2023 corporate proxy season

    Financial Times
    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jun 8, 2023 / 12:01 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Investors pull support for green and social measures amid political pressure

    US conservative activists have lodged record numbers of shareholder proposals. Their issues have failed to garner support from institutional investors and asset managers. (Representative image)

    Patrick Temple-West in New York and Attracta Mooney in London Investors’ support for environmental and social activism sank at this year’s annual meetings of US companies, reflecting hesitation over increasingly prescriptive proposals and mounting political pressures. The waning enthusiasm was evident across an array of businesses including Amazon, ExxonMobil and United Parcel Service. Petitions asking US companies for more action on climate change won an average of 23 per cent shareholder support in this year to the end of May, down from...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Monetary policy in the middle overs

      Jun 7, 2023 / 02:12 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: MFs can play vital role in EV investment, US-China economic war a tragedy, infl...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers