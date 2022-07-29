English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WELeaders talk circular business at the second State Summit of Sustainability100+ Season 2, today at 4pm. Register now.
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Investors clutch at reasons to hope

    Powell comments on the interest rate outlook lift sentiment but markets should not ignore everything else

    ©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Jul 29, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST
    All Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.
    Investors clutch at reasons to hope

    Katie Martin Investors were desperate for the slightest sliver of good news from Jay Powell, and it shows. Fund managers were pretty sure that the US Federal Reserve would raise interest rates this week at an increment that just a few months ago would have brought us all out in hives. It duly delivered a 0.75 percentage point raise — its second in a row. Those old-fashioned quarter-point steps are for wimps (and for policymakers who are not tackling inflation sailing...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rate hike fears ease, but what about recession?

      Jul 28, 2022 / 04:38 PM IST

      In today’s Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Maruti’s long drive, Tata Motors falls short of crease, India’s valuation matrix, Start-up Street, crypto talk and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers