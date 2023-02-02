English
    Budget 2023

    Investment-led growth a priority, defying worries about populism 

    But the budget on its own cannot drive a market rally 

    Nilesh Shah
    February 02, 2023 / 08:56 AM IST
    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has succeeded in managing to contain the fiscal gap while ensuring there is something to cheer for all sections of the society

    Markets had set high expectations from the finance minister, hoping she would deliver an all-round budget akin to combining the bowling skills of Umran Malik, the batting of Suryakumar Yadav and the fielding of Ravindra Jadeja. And she hasn’t disappointed on these high expectations. Once again, as in the past years, she has succeeded in managing to contain the fiscal gap while ensuring there is something to cheer for all sections of the society. The targets and assumptions appear...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers