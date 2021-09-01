MARKET NEWS

Interview | Riding high on Bharat, gold jewellery demand and digital push: Titan MD   

The post-COVID recovery has seen gold jewellery benefit more than studded jewellery. Scaling up the business is the main focus, says CK Venkataraman, Managing Director of Titan Company

Karunya Rao
September 01, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
Gold jewellery | Representative image

Moneycontrol's Karunya Rao caught up with CK Venkataraman, Managing Director, Titan Company, to take stock of the business scenario after lifting of lockdowns and restrictions in the country, outlook for the festival season and the company’s expansion plans in Bharat (non-urban markets) and overseas. Venkataraman shared insights on market share gained by the jewellery retailer on the back of pent-up demand, digital expansion and growth in the gold wedding jewellery segment, especially in non-metros. Lauding the new hallmarking norms, he says the move will level price differences between smaller...

