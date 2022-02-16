Interview | Hero Electric MD Naveen Munjal breaks down the way ahead for electric two-wheeler industry, its growth prospects

2022 will be a year of “electrifying growth” for the electric two-wheeler industry, declares Naveen Munjal, the managing director of Hero Electric confidently. He expects industry sales to double from close to 200,000 units in 2021. A bunch of factors is powering growth in e2W segment, says Munjal. Subsidies given by the central government under FAME II; special incentives offered by state governments; and general awareness about vehicular and air pollution. Buzz on more companies entering the market Rising fuel prices coupled with...