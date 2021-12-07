MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Interview | Cummins India to benefit from shift in capex to sunrise sectors: CFO

Cummins India expects private sector capex to improve and is ready to meet challenges on the regulatory front, says Ajay Patil

Moneycontrol Opinion
December 07, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Interview | Cummins India to benefit from shift in capex to sunrise sectors: CFO

Cummins

As the digital boom fuels demand for data centres, gensets, which are part of core physical infrastructure, become priority capex items for industry.  According to chief financial officer (CFO) Ajay Patil, Cummins India is well positioned to cater to this market. Recent news that distribution companies are being pushed by the government to provide stable power supply has raised concerns over the need for standby power gensets. Patil allayed these fears.  Whether it is new pollution norms or ESG principles of investment, Patil is...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Mr Market stares at a treacherous terrain

    Dec 6, 2021 / 02:07 PM IST

    Dear Reader,The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers eas...

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers