When we will know if rates really are nearing their peak

Daniel Moss
Feb 09, 2023 / 11:15 AM IST

New Zealand has a special place in monetary history. If Kiwis shrink the size of their rate hikes, it’s a big deal

There is some indication that a pause is on the horizon, though the bank may not want it described as such.

Here's a central bank that has embraced the idea of a recession rather than tiptoeing around the subject. Officials proclaim that aggressive interest-rate hikes are holding the economy back. Inflation remains much too high for comfort and talk of a dovish pivot borders on sedition. We are talking about the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, a proud early mover in the fight against price jumps — and one that may soon undergo its own form of recalibration.

The transition that has been under way for some time in parts of the world will probably materialize this month in New Zealand. Just don’t expect it to sound like much of a shift. The step down is unlikely to result in anything so modest as the quarter-point increase executed by the Federal Reserve last week. Economists have been busy scaling back their forecasts, with at least some now anticipating a climb of half a percentage point in the main Kiwi rate on February 22. If commentary from the Fed, Bank of England and the European Central Bank is anything to go by, the RBNZ will pepper the decision with protests that it isn’t the end of hikes. Their stance will be restrictive for some time to come — mission unaccomplished and so on.

Don’t let that obscure what’s happening. Once the boom is lowered from the record 75-basis-point hike undertaken in November, it’s going to be hard for Governor Adrian Orr to go back up in the absence of something truly scenario-shattering. More likely is some indication that a pause is on the horizon, though the bank may not want it described as such. Not because a breather is off the mark, but because the bank won’t want a “cut” narrative to shape the thinking of companies and consumers, let alone investors. JPMorgan Chase & Co. predicts an increase of half a percentage point and then an extended sabbatical. “We are nearing the end of the hiking cycle,” Tom Kennedy, an economist at the firm wrote in a recent note.

There are sound reasons for New Zealand to dial back the hawkishness, in substance if not rhetoric. While inflation is elevated, it’s falling short of the central bank’s pessimistic projections. Consumer prices rose 7.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, less than the 7.5% for which Orr’s team had braced. The labor market is very tight, though loosening its grip a little: The jobless rate inched up to 3.4%, a smidge more than analysts had foreseen. Still low? Yes, but with the a recession in the offing, it’s hard to see the job scene improving from here.